The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Loyola-Chicago holds Indiana State to 12 1st-half points

January 2, 2019 11:13 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Aher Uguak scored a career-high 19 points and Loyola-Chicago held Indiana State to 12 first-half points to win Wednesday night’s Missouri Valley Conference opener 79-44.

Cameron Krutwig had 16 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, and Marques Townes added 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Ramblers (8-6). Clayton Custer scored 12 points with four 3-pointers and Loyola-Chicago shot 56 percent and outscored the Sycamores 42-22 in the paint.

Indiana State didn’t score in the final 7:47 of the first half and Loyola-Chicago scored 20 unanswered points for a 46-12 lead after holding the Sycamores to 24-percent shooting. The Ramblers also went on a 15-0 run in the opening 20 minutes.

The Ramblers made 9 of 21 3-pointers (43 percent) while the Sycamores made 1 of 12.

Tyreke Key scored 21 points and Cooper Neese added 10 for Indiana State (8-5).

