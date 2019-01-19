Listen Live Sports

LPGA Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Par Scores

January 19, 2019 6:56 pm
 
Saturday
At Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club
Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Purse: $1.2 million
Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71
Third Round
Lydia Ko 66-68-66—200 -13
Eun-Hee Ji 65-69-66—200 -13
Brooke M. Henderson 65-67-69—201 -12
Nelly Korda 70-67-65—202 -11
Shanshan Feng 71-67-66—204 -9
Mirim Lee 67-68-69—204 -9
Moriya Jutanugarn 71-67-67—205 -8
Stacy Lewis 66-74-66—206 -7
Gaby Lopez 69-68-69—206 -7
Georgia Hall 73-66-69—208 -5
Mi Hyang Lee 68-71-69—208 -5
Marina Alex 69-67-72—208 -5
Lexi Thompson 67-69-73—209 -4
Ariya Jutanugarn 67-67-75—209 -4
Cristie Kerr 72-72-67—211 -2
Sei Young Kim 69-69-73—211 -2
Annie Park 68-70-73—211 -2
Danielle Kang 68-74-70—212 -1
In Gee Chun 70-71-71—212 -1
Amy Yang 75-69-69—213 E
Brittany Lincicome 71-72-70—213 E
Anna Nordqvist 71-74-69—214 +1
Pernilla Lindberg 77-70-68—215 +2
Nasa Hataoka 73-72-71—216 +3
Katherine Kirk 73-72-71—216 +3
Thidapa Suwannapura 68-69-79—216 +3

