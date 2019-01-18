LPGA Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Par Scores

Friday At Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Purse: $1.2 million Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71 Second Round Brooke M. Henderson 65-67—132 -10 Ariya Jutanugarn 67-67—134 -8 Lydia Ko 66-68—134 -8 Eun-Hee Ji 65-69—134 -8 Mirim Lee 67-68—135 -7 Marina Alex 69-67—136 -6 Lexi Thompson 67-69—136 -6 Nelly Korda 70-67—137 -5 Gaby Lopez 69-68—137 -5 Thidapa Suwannapura 68-69—137 -5 Moriya Jutanugarn 71-67—138 -4 Shanshan Feng 71-67—138 -4 Sei Young Kim 69-69—138 -4 Annie Park 68-70—138 -4 Georgia Hall 73-66—139 -3 Mi Hyang Lee 68-71—139 -3 Stacy Lewis 66-74—140 -2 In Gee Chun 70-71—141 -1 Danielle Kang 68-74—142 E Brittany Lincicome 71-72—143 +1 Amy Yang 75-69—144 +2 Cristie Kerr 72-72—144 +2 Katherine Kirk 73-72—145 +3 Nasa Hataoka 73-72—145 +3 Anna Nordqvist 71-74—145 +3 Pernilla Lindberg 77-70—147 +5

