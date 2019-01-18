LPGA Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Par Scores

|Friday
|At Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club
|Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
|Purse: $1.2 million
|Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71
|Second Round
|Brooke M. Henderson
|65-67—132
|-10
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|67-67—134
|-8
|Lydia Ko
|66-68—134
|-8
|Eun-Hee Ji
|65-69—134
|-8
|Mirim Lee
|67-68—135
|-7
|Marina Alex
|69-67—136
|-6
|Lexi Thompson
|67-69—136
|-6
|Nelly Korda
|70-67—137
|-5
|Gaby Lopez
|69-68—137
|-5
|Thidapa Suwannapura
|68-69—137
|-5
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|71-67—138
|-4
|Shanshan Feng
|71-67—138
|-4
|Sei Young Kim
|69-69—138
|-4
|Annie Park
|68-70—138
|-4
|Georgia Hall
|73-66—139
|-3
|Mi Hyang Lee
|68-71—139
|-3
|Stacy Lewis
|66-74—140
|-2
|In Gee Chun
|70-71—141
|-1
|Danielle Kang
|68-74—142
|E
|Brittany Lincicome
|71-72—143
|+1
|Amy Yang
|75-69—144
|+2
|Cristie Kerr
|72-72—144
|+2
|Katherine Kirk
|73-72—145
|+3
|Nasa Hataoka
|73-72—145
|+3
|Anna Nordqvist
|71-74—145
|+3
|Pernilla Lindberg
|77-70—147
|+5
