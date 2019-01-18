Listen Live Sports

LPGA Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Par Scores

January 18, 2019 5:15 pm
 
Friday
At Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club
Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Purse: $1.2 million
Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71
Second Round
Brooke M. Henderson 65-67—132 -10
Ariya Jutanugarn 67-67—134 -8
Lydia Ko 66-68—134 -8
Eun-Hee Ji 65-69—134 -8
Mirim Lee 67-68—135 -7
Marina Alex 69-67—136 -6
Lexi Thompson 67-69—136 -6
Nelly Korda 70-67—137 -5
Gaby Lopez 69-68—137 -5
Thidapa Suwannapura 68-69—137 -5
Moriya Jutanugarn 71-67—138 -4
Shanshan Feng 71-67—138 -4
Sei Young Kim 69-69—138 -4
Annie Park 68-70—138 -4
Georgia Hall 73-66—139 -3
Mi Hyang Lee 68-71—139 -3
Stacy Lewis 66-74—140 -2
In Gee Chun 70-71—141 -1
Danielle Kang 68-74—142 E
Brittany Lincicome 71-72—143 +1
Amy Yang 75-69—144 +2
Cristie Kerr 72-72—144 +2
Katherine Kirk 73-72—145 +3
Nasa Hataoka 73-72—145 +3
Anna Nordqvist 71-74—145 +3
Pernilla Lindberg 77-70—147 +5

Sports News

