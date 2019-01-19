LPGA Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Scores

Saturday At Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Purse: $1.2 million Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71 Third Round Lydia Ko 66-68-66—200 Eun-Hee Ji 65-69-66—200 Brooke M. Henderson 65-67-69—201 Nelly Korda 70-67-65—202 Shanshan Feng 71-67-66—204 Mirim Lee 67-68-69—204 Moriya Jutanugarn 71-67-67—205 Stacy Lewis 66-74-66—206 Gaby Lopez 69-68-69—206 Georgia Hall 73-66-69—208 Mi Hyang Lee 68-71-69—208 Marina Alex 69-67-72—208 Lexi Thompson 67-69-73—209 Ariya Jutanugarn 67-67-75—209 Cristie Kerr 72-72-67—211 Sei Young Kim 69-69-73—211 Annie Park 68-70-73—211 Danielle Kang 68-74-70—212 In Gee Chun 70-71-71—212 Amy Yang 75-69-69—213 Brittany Lincicome 71-72-70—213 Anna Nordqvist 71-74-69—214 Pernilla Lindberg 77-70-68—215 Nasa Hataoka 73-72-71—216 Katherine Kirk 73-72-71—216 Thidapa Suwannapura 68-69-79—216

