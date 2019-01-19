Listen Live Sports

LPGA Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Scores

January 19, 2019 6:56 pm
 
Saturday
At Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club
Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Purse: $1.2 million
Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71
Third Round
Lydia Ko 66-68-66—200
Eun-Hee Ji 65-69-66—200
Brooke M. Henderson 65-67-69—201
Nelly Korda 70-67-65—202
Shanshan Feng 71-67-66—204
Mirim Lee 67-68-69—204
Moriya Jutanugarn 71-67-67—205
Stacy Lewis 66-74-66—206
Gaby Lopez 69-68-69—206
Georgia Hall 73-66-69—208
Mi Hyang Lee 68-71-69—208
Marina Alex 69-67-72—208
Lexi Thompson 67-69-73—209
Ariya Jutanugarn 67-67-75—209
Cristie Kerr 72-72-67—211
Sei Young Kim 69-69-73—211
Annie Park 68-70-73—211
Danielle Kang 68-74-70—212
In Gee Chun 70-71-71—212
Amy Yang 75-69-69—213
Brittany Lincicome 71-72-70—213
Anna Nordqvist 71-74-69—214
Pernilla Lindberg 77-70-68—215
Nasa Hataoka 73-72-71—216
Katherine Kirk 73-72-71—216
Thidapa Suwannapura 68-69-79—216

