LPGA Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Scores

|Saturday
|At Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club
|Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
|Purse: $1.2 million
|Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71
|Third Round
|Lydia Ko
|66-68-66—200
|Eun-Hee Ji
|65-69-66—200
|Brooke M. Henderson
|65-67-69—201
|Nelly Korda
|70-67-65—202
|Shanshan Feng
|71-67-66—204
|Mirim Lee
|67-68-69—204
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|71-67-67—205
|Stacy Lewis
|66-74-66—206
|Gaby Lopez
|69-68-69—206
|Georgia Hall
|73-66-69—208
|Mi Hyang Lee
|68-71-69—208
|Marina Alex
|69-67-72—208
|Lexi Thompson
|67-69-73—209
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|67-67-75—209
|Cristie Kerr
|72-72-67—211
|Sei Young Kim
|69-69-73—211
|Annie Park
|68-70-73—211
|Danielle Kang
|68-74-70—212
|In Gee Chun
|70-71-71—212
|Amy Yang
|75-69-69—213
|Brittany Lincicome
|71-72-70—213
|Anna Nordqvist
|71-74-69—214
|Pernilla Lindberg
|77-70-68—215
|Nasa Hataoka
|73-72-71—216
|Katherine Kirk
|73-72-71—216
|Thidapa Suwannapura
|68-69-79—216
