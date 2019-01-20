LPGA Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Scores

Sunday At Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Purse: $1.2 million Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71 Final Eun-Hee Ji, $180,000 65-69-66-70—270 Mirim Lee, $147,962 67-68-69-68—272 Nelly Korda, $107,336 70-67-65-71—273 Moriya Jutanugarn, $74,933 71-67-67-69—274 Shanshan Feng, $74,933 71-67-66-70—274 Stacy Lewis, $50,225 66-74-66-70—276 Brooke M. Henderson, $50,225 65-67-69-75—276 Lydia Ko, $40,100 66-68-66-77—277 Georgia Hall, $36,049 73-66-69-70—278 Lexi Thompson, $31,593 67-69-73-70—279 Gaby Lopez, $31,593 69-68-69-73—279 In Gee Chun, $27,461 70-71-71-69—281 Annie Park, $27,461 68-70-73-70—281 Amy Yang, $24,221 75-69-69-69—282 Cristie Kerr, $24,221 72-72-67-71—282 Nasa Hataoka, $21,629 73-72-71-67—283 Marina Alex, $21,629 69-67-72-75—283 Danielle Kang, $19,334 68-74-70-72—284 Ariya Jutanugarn , $19,334 67-67-75-75—284 Mi Hyang Lee, $19,334 68-71-69-76—284 Anna Nordqvist, $17,984 71-74-69-71—285 Katherine Kirk, $17,012 73-72-71-70—286 Brittany Lincicome, $17,012 71-72-70-73—286 Pernilla Lindberg, $16,040 77-70-68-72—287 Sei Young Kim, $15,473 69-69-73-77—288 Thidapa Suwannapura, $14,906 68-69-79-76—292

