LPGA Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Scores

|Sunday
|At Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club
|Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
|Purse: $1.2 million
|Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71
|Final
|Eun-Hee Ji, $180,000
|65-69-66-70—270
|Mirim Lee, $147,962
|67-68-69-68—272
|Nelly Korda, $107,336
|70-67-65-71—273
|Moriya Jutanugarn, $74,933
|71-67-67-69—274
|Shanshan Feng, $74,933
|71-67-66-70—274
|Stacy Lewis, $50,225
|66-74-66-70—276
|Brooke M. Henderson, $50,225
|65-67-69-75—276
|Lydia Ko, $40,100
|66-68-66-77—277
|Georgia Hall, $36,049
|73-66-69-70—278
|Lexi Thompson, $31,593
|67-69-73-70—279
|Gaby Lopez, $31,593
|69-68-69-73—279
|In Gee Chun, $27,461
|70-71-71-69—281
|Annie Park, $27,461
|68-70-73-70—281
|Amy Yang, $24,221
|75-69-69-69—282
|Cristie Kerr, $24,221
|72-72-67-71—282
|Nasa Hataoka, $21,629
|73-72-71-67—283
|Marina Alex, $21,629
|69-67-72-75—283
|Danielle Kang, $19,334
|68-74-70-72—284
|Ariya Jutanugarn , $19,334
|67-67-75-75—284
|Mi Hyang Lee, $19,334
|68-71-69-76—284
|Anna Nordqvist, $17,984
|71-74-69-71—285
|Katherine Kirk, $17,012
|73-72-71-70—286
|Brittany Lincicome, $17,012
|71-72-70-73—286
|Pernilla Lindberg, $16,040
|77-70-68-72—287
|Sei Young Kim, $15,473
|69-69-73-77—288
|Thidapa Suwannapura, $14,906
|68-69-79-76—292
