LPGA Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Scores

January 20, 2019 5:55 pm
 
Sunday
At Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club
Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Purse: $1.2 million
Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71
Final
Eun-Hee Ji, $180,000 65-69-66-70—270
Mirim Lee, $147,962 67-68-69-68—272
Nelly Korda, $107,336 70-67-65-71—273
Moriya Jutanugarn, $74,933 71-67-67-69—274
Shanshan Feng, $74,933 71-67-66-70—274
Stacy Lewis, $50,225 66-74-66-70—276
Brooke M. Henderson, $50,225 65-67-69-75—276
Lydia Ko, $40,100 66-68-66-77—277
Georgia Hall, $36,049 73-66-69-70—278
Lexi Thompson, $31,593 67-69-73-70—279
Gaby Lopez, $31,593 69-68-69-73—279
In Gee Chun, $27,461 70-71-71-69—281
Annie Park, $27,461 68-70-73-70—281
Amy Yang, $24,221 75-69-69-69—282
Cristie Kerr, $24,221 72-72-67-71—282
Nasa Hataoka, $21,629 73-72-71-67—283
Marina Alex, $21,629 69-67-72-75—283
Danielle Kang, $19,334 68-74-70-72—284
Ariya Jutanugarn , $19,334 67-67-75-75—284
Mi Hyang Lee, $19,334 68-71-69-76—284
Anna Nordqvist, $17,984 71-74-69-71—285
Katherine Kirk, $17,012 73-72-71-70—286
Brittany Lincicome, $17,012 71-72-70-73—286
Pernilla Lindberg, $16,040 77-70-68-72—287
Sei Young Kim, $15,473 69-69-73-77—288
Thidapa Suwannapura, $14,906 68-69-79-76—292

