LPGA Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Scores

|Friday
|At Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club
|Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
|Purse: $1.2 million
|Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71
|Second Round
|Brooke M. Henderson
|65-67—132
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|67-67—134
|Lydia Ko
|66-68—134
|Eun-Hee Ji
|65-69—134
|Mirim Lee
|67-68—135
|Marina Alex
|69-67—136
|Lexi Thompson
|67-69—136
|Nelly Korda
|70-67—137
|Gaby Lopez
|69-68—137
|Thidapa Suwannapura
|68-69—137
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|71-67—138
|Shanshan Feng
|71-67—138
|Sei Young Kim
|69-69—138
|Annie Park
|68-70—138
|Georgia Hall
|73-66—139
|Mi Hyang Lee
|68-71—139
|Stacy Lewis
|66-74—140
|In Gee Chun
|70-71—141
|Danielle Kang
|68-74—142
|Brittany Lincicome
|71-72—143
|Amy Yang
|75-69—144
|Cristie Kerr
|72-72—144
|Katherine Kirk
|73-72—145
|Nasa Hataoka
|73-72—145
|Anna Nordqvist
|71-74—145
|Pernilla Lindberg
|77-70—147
