LPGA Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Scores

Friday At Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Purse: $1.2 million Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71 Second Round Brooke M. Henderson 65-67—132 Ariya Jutanugarn 67-67—134 Lydia Ko 66-68—134 Eun-Hee Ji 65-69—134 Mirim Lee 67-68—135 Marina Alex 69-67—136 Lexi Thompson 67-69—136 Nelly Korda 70-67—137 Gaby Lopez 69-68—137 Thidapa Suwannapura 68-69—137 Moriya Jutanugarn 71-67—138 Shanshan Feng 71-67—138 Sei Young Kim 69-69—138 Annie Park 68-70—138 Georgia Hall 73-66—139 Mi Hyang Lee 68-71—139 Stacy Lewis 66-74—140 In Gee Chun 70-71—141 Danielle Kang 68-74—142 Brittany Lincicome 71-72—143 Amy Yang 75-69—144 Cristie Kerr 72-72—144 Katherine Kirk 73-72—145 Nasa Hataoka 73-72—145 Anna Nordqvist 71-74—145 Pernilla Lindberg 77-70—147

