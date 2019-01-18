Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
LPGA Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions Scores

January 18, 2019 5:16 pm
 
Friday
At Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club
Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Purse: $1.2 million
Yardage: 6,645; Par: 71
Second Round
Brooke M. Henderson 65-67—132
Ariya Jutanugarn 67-67—134
Lydia Ko 66-68—134
Eun-Hee Ji 65-69—134
Mirim Lee 67-68—135
Marina Alex 69-67—136
Lexi Thompson 67-69—136
Nelly Korda 70-67—137
Gaby Lopez 69-68—137
Thidapa Suwannapura 68-69—137
Moriya Jutanugarn 71-67—138
Shanshan Feng 71-67—138
Sei Young Kim 69-69—138
Annie Park 68-70—138
Georgia Hall 73-66—139
Mi Hyang Lee 68-71—139
Stacy Lewis 66-74—140
In Gee Chun 70-71—141
Danielle Kang 68-74—142
Brittany Lincicome 71-72—143
Amy Yang 75-69—144
Cristie Kerr 72-72—144
Katherine Kirk 73-72—145
Nasa Hataoka 73-72—145
Anna Nordqvist 71-74—145
Pernilla Lindberg 77-70—147

