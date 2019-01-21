Listen Live Sports

LPGA Money Leaders

January 21, 2019 9:11 am
 
Through Jan. 20
Trn Money
1. Eun-Hee Ji 1 $180,000
2. Mirim Lee 1 $147,962
3. Nelly Korda 1 $107,336
4. Moriya Jutanugarn 1 $74,933
4. Shanshan Feng 1 $74,933
6. Stacy Lewis 1 $50,225
6. Brooke M. Henderson 1 $50,225
8. Lydia Ko 1 $40,100
9. Georgia Hall 1 $36,049
10. Lexi Thompson 1 $31,593
10. Gaby Lopez 1 $31,593
12. Annie Park 1 $27,461
12. In Gee Chun 1 $27,461
14. Cristie Kerr 1 $24,221
14. Amy Yang 1 $24,221
16. Marina Alex 1 $21,629
16. Nasa Hataoka 1 $21,629
18. Danielle Kang 1 $19,334
18. Ariya Jutanugarn 1 $19,334
18. Mi Hyang Lee 1 $19,334
21. Anna Nordqvist 1 $17,984
22. Brittany Lincicome 1 $17,012
22. Katherine Kirk 1 $17,012
24. Pernilla Lindberg 1 $16,040
25. Sei Young Kim 1 $15,473
26. Thidapa Suwannapura 1 $14,906

