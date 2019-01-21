LPGA Money Leaders

Through Jan. 20 Trn Money 1. Eun-Hee Ji 1 $180,000 2. Mirim Lee 1 $147,962 3. Nelly Korda 1 $107,336 4. Moriya Jutanugarn 1 $74,933 4. Shanshan Feng 1 $74,933 6. Stacy Lewis 1 $50,225 6. Brooke M. Henderson 1 $50,225 8. Lydia Ko 1 $40,100 9. Georgia Hall 1 $36,049 10. Lexi Thompson 1 $31,593 10. Gaby Lopez 1 $31,593 12. Annie Park 1 $27,461 12. In Gee Chun 1 $27,461 14. Cristie Kerr 1 $24,221 14. Amy Yang 1 $24,221 16. Marina Alex 1 $21,629 16. Nasa Hataoka 1 $21,629 18. Danielle Kang 1 $19,334 18. Ariya Jutanugarn 1 $19,334 18. Mi Hyang Lee 1 $19,334 21. Anna Nordqvist 1 $17,984 22. Brittany Lincicome 1 $17,012 22. Katherine Kirk 1 $17,012 24. Pernilla Lindberg 1 $16,040 25. Sei Young Kim 1 $15,473 26. Thidapa Suwannapura 1 $14,906

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.