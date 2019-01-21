LPGA Money Leaders

|Through Jan. 20
|
|Trn
|Money
|1. Eun-Hee Ji
|1
|$180,000
|2. Mirim Lee
|1
|$147,962
|3. Nelly Korda
|1
|$107,336
|4. Moriya Jutanugarn
|1
|$74,933
|4. Shanshan Feng
|1
|$74,933
|6. Stacy Lewis
|1
|$50,225
|6. Brooke M. Henderson
|1
|$50,225
|8. Lydia Ko
|1
|$40,100
|9. Georgia Hall
|1
|$36,049
|10. Lexi Thompson
|1
|$31,593
|10. Gaby Lopez
|1
|$31,593
|12. Annie Park
|1
|$27,461
|12. In Gee Chun
|1
|$27,461
|14. Cristie Kerr
|1
|$24,221
|14. Amy Yang
|1
|$24,221
|16. Marina Alex
|1
|$21,629
|16. Nasa Hataoka
|1
|$21,629
|18. Danielle Kang
|1
|$19,334
|18. Ariya Jutanugarn
|1
|$19,334
|18. Mi Hyang Lee
|1
|$19,334
|21. Anna Nordqvist
|1
|$17,984
|22. Brittany Lincicome
|1
|$17,012
|22. Katherine Kirk
|1
|$17,012
|24. Pernilla Lindberg
|1
|$16,040
|25. Sei Young Kim
|1
|$15,473
|26. Thidapa Suwannapura
|1
|$14,906
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.