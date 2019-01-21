LPGA Tour Statistics

Through Jan. 20 Scoring

1, Eun-Hee Ji, 67.5. 2, Mirim Lee, 68.0. 3, Nelly Korda, 68.25. 4 (tie), Moriya Jutanugarn and Shanshan Feng, 68.5. 6 (tie), Stacy Lewis and Brooke M. Henderson, 69.0. 8, Lydia Ko, 69.25. 9, Georgia Hall, 69.5. 10 (tie), Lexi Thompson and Gaby Lopez, 69.75.

Driving Distance

1, Nelly Korda, 271.8. 2, Lexi Thompson, 271.5. 3, Ariya Jutanugarn, 269.8. 4, Brooke M. Henderson, 269.0. 5, Brittany Lincicome, 268.3. 6, Amy Yang, 263.1. 7, Mi Hyang Lee, 261.4. 8, Mirim Lee, 259.8. 9, Katherine Kirk, 258.8. 10, Sei Young Kim, 258.5.

Greens in Regulation

1, Mirim Lee, .847. 2, Sei Young Kim, .833. 3 (tie), Nelly Korda and Gaby Lopez, .819. 5 (tie), Lexi Thompson, Anna Nordqvist, Eun-Hee Ji and Shanshan Feng, .792. 9, 3 tied with .778.

Putts per GIR

1, Eun-Hee Ji, 1.67. 2, Mirim Lee, 1.72. 3, Moriya Jutanugarn, 1.73. 4, Stacy Lewis, 1.76. 5, Pernilla Lindberg, 1.77. 6, Lydia Ko, 1.78. 7, Shanshan Feng, 1.79. 8, Nelly Korda, 1.81. 9 (tie), Georgia Hall and Danielle Kang, 1.86.

Birdies

1, Eun-Hee Ji, 21. 2 (tie), Stacy Lewis and Brooke M. Henderson, 18. 4 (tie), Mirim Lee and Lydia Ko, 17. 6 (tie), Moriya Jutanugarn, Pernilla Lindberg, Nelly Korda and Gaby Lopez, 16. 10 (tie), Sei Young Kim and Shanshan Feng, 15.

Eagles

1, Mirim Lee, 2. 2 (tie), Georgia Hall and Nelly Korda, 1.

Sand Save Percentage

1 (tie), Katherine Kirk, Shanshan Feng and Thidapa Suwannapura, 1.000. 4, Marina Alex, .750. 5, Nelly Korda, .600. 6 (tie), Sei Young Kim, In Gee Chun, Nasa Hataoka, Ariya Jutanugarn, Pernilla Lindberg and Cristie Kerr, .500.

Rounds Under Par

1 (tie), Eun-Hee Ji and Mirim Lee, 1.000. 3, 11 tied with .750.

