The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Lutete, Noel lead UMass Lowell past Hartford 76-73

January 19, 2019 4:18 pm
 
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Christian Lutete scored a career-high 35 points, and Obadiah Noel’s jump shot with 54 seconds served as the go-ahead basket and UMass Lowell beat Hartford 76-73 on Saturday.

Lutete made 11 of 18 from the field, including 7 of 12 from 3-point range, Noel scored 23 and Josh Gantz scored 10.

George Blagojevic’s layup with 1:47 left brought the Hawks within 72-71. UMass Lowell’s Alex Rivera missed a 3-point attempt before John Carroll threw down a dunk with 75 seconds remaining to put Hartford on top. After Noel’s jumper, Lutete made a pair of free throws for the game’s final margin. Jason Dunne missed a 3-point shot attempt at the buzzer.

UMass Lowell (11-9, 3-2 America East) now has won three straight and six of its last nine.

Carroll led Hartford (9-10, 2-2) with 31 points and 10 rebounds, Blagojevic 14 and Dunne 10.

