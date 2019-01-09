Listen Live Sports

Mackenzie scores 25 to lift Bucknell past Colgate 84-81

January 9, 2019 11:20 pm
 
LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Kimbal Mackenzie had 25 points as Bucknell edged past Colgate 84-81 on Wednesday night.

Mackenzie hit 13 of 16 free throws.

Nate Sestina had 15 points and nine rebounds for Bucknell (8-7, 2-1 Patriot League), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Avi Toomer added 12 points. Jimmy Sotos had six assists for the hosts.

After falling behind 40-36 at the half, Bucknell outscored Colgate 48-41 in the second half to earn the 3-point victory.

Jordan Burns had 28 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Raiders (9-7, 1-2). Rapolas Ivanauskas added 20 points. Tucker Richardson had seven assists.

Bucknell matches up against American (7-6, 1-1) at home on Saturday. Colgate plays Lehigh (9-4, 2-0) at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

