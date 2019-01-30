Mackenzie, Toomer lead Bucknell past Navy 69-57

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Kimbal Mackenzie and Avi Toomer scored 14 points apiece and Bucknell defeated Navy 69-57 on Wednesday night.

Mackenzie hit two 3-pointers in the first 10 minutes, the second one igniting a 14-3 run by the Bison (13-8, 7-2 Patriot League). Bucknell went on to outshoot Navy 46 percent to 24 percent in the first half and lead 36-21 at halftime.

Neither team shot well but Bucknell, which hit 38 percent for the game, had the luxury of playing with a double-digit lead throughout the second half. Navy shot 32 percent and missed 19 of 22 3-point tries.

The league-leading Bison built their largest lead at 67-49 with 2:31 remaining before the Midshipmen closed with a modest 8-2 run.

George Kiernan led Navy (6-14, 3-6) with 13 points and Evan Wieck added another 12.

