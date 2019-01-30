Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mackenzie, Toomer lead Bucknell past Navy 69-57

January 30, 2019 9:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Kimbal Mackenzie and Avi Toomer scored 14 points apiece and Bucknell defeated Navy 69-57 on Wednesday night.

Mackenzie hit two 3-pointers in the first 10 minutes, the second one igniting a 14-3 run by the Bison (13-8, 7-2 Patriot League). Bucknell went on to outshoot Navy 46 percent to 24 percent in the first half and lead 36-21 at halftime.

Neither team shot well but Bucknell, which hit 38 percent for the game, had the luxury of playing with a double-digit lead throughout the second half. Navy shot 32 percent and missed 19 of 22 3-point tries.

The league-leading Bison built their largest lead at 67-49 with 2:31 remaining before the Midshipmen closed with a modest 8-2 run.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

George Kiernan led Navy (6-14, 3-6) with 13 points and Evan Wieck added another 12.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines relax following disaster relief exercise

Today in History

1937: FDR announces plan to expand Supreme Court

Get our daily newsletter.