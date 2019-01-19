Magee, Murphy rally Wofford past Furman 59-54

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Fletcher Magee scored 22 points, Storm Murphy hit a tie-breaking 3-pointer with 17.5 seconds remaining and Wofford pulled out a 59-54 win over Furman on Saturday night.

Neither team led by more than five points in the evenly played game.

Matt Rafferty, who led Furman with 23 points, made two free throws and then a layup at the 1:01 mark to put the Paladins on top 54-52. Cameron Jackson quickly tied it with a layup before a Furman miss led to Murphy’s basket.

The Paladins missed their last shot and Jackson got a layup at the buzzer.

Wofford (15-4, 7-0 Southern Conference) has won six straight and 13 of 15. The Terriers only losses in that span were to ranked teams Mississippi State and Kansas.

Furman (15-4, 4-3) has lost two straight and four of seven.

