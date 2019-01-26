Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Magee with 24 points leads Wofford past Chattanooga 80-69

January 26, 2019 10:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Fletcher Magee scored 24 points on six 3-pointers and Wofford beat Chattanooga 80-69 on Saturday night.

Cameron Jackson added 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Terriers (17-4, 9-0) who are on an eight-game win streak and lead in the Southern Conference standings. Keve Aluma had 13 points with five rebounds.

Wofford led by one at the break and Chattanooga fought back early in the second half to go ahead briefly, 46-42, with 14:17 to play. Magee replied with a pair of 3-pointers and Jackson added a dunk to ignite a 25-10 surge that gave the Terriers a 67-56 lead with 7:47 left and they cruised from there. Chattanooga went six minutes without a field goal late in the period.

Jerry Johnson Jr. scored 19 points to lead the Mocs (10-12, 5-4). Kevin Easley added 14 points and eight rebounds.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army's Combat Aviation Brigade prepares for Afghanistan

Today in History

1865: Lincoln signs 13th amendment abolishing slavery

Get our daily newsletter.