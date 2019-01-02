Listen Live Sports

Magic-Bulls, Box

January 2, 2019 10:11 pm
 
ORLANDO (112)

Isaac 2-5 2-2 7, Gordon 8-14 2-3 18, Vucevic 10-15 1-3 22, Augustin 4-7 1-2 10, Fournier 5-10 0-0 13, Iwundu 1-2 4-4 6, Martin 1-1 1-1 3, Bamba 4-7 2-3 10, Briscoe 1-1 0-0 2, Ross 6-9 0-0 15, Grant 2-4 0-0 6, Caupain 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 44-76 13-18 112.

CHICAGO (84)

Holiday 1-7 0-0 3, Markkanen 6-12 0-0 14, Carter Jr. 0-5 0-0 0, Dunn 6-12 1-1 14, LaVine 6-10 4-5 16, Hutchison 3-5 0-0 6, Felicio 2-3 0-0 4, Lopez 0-1 0-0 0, Arcidiacono 2-4 0-0 5, Payne 0-1 0-0 0, Blakeney 5-12 0-2 11, Harrison 5-14 0-0 11. Totals 36-86 5-8 84.

Orlando 32 30 28 22—112
Chicago 16 29 17 22— 84

3-Point Goals_Orlando 11-26 (Ross 3-4, Fournier 3-6, Grant 2-3, Vucevic 1-1, Isaac 1-2, Augustin 1-4, Bamba 0-1, Iwundu 0-1, Caupain 0-1, Gordon 0-3), Chicago 7-20 (Markkanen 2-3, Blakeney 1-1, Dunn 1-2, Arcidiacono 1-3, Harrison 1-4, Holiday 1-5, LaVine 0-1, Hutchison 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 41 (Vucevic 12), Chicago 32 (Markkanen 6). Assists_Orlando 31 (Gordon 9), Chicago 18 (Dunn 4). Total Fouls_Orlando 10, Chicago 17. A_19,013 (20,917).

