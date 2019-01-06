Magic-Clippers, Box

ORLANDO (96)

Isaac 1-7 0-0 2, Gordon 5-17 5-8 17, Vucevic 7-17 0-0 16, Augustin 3-6 6-7 12, Fournier 5-11 1-2 12, Iwundu 3-6 1-2 8, Martin 0-0 0-0 0, Bamba 3-4 2-3 8, Birch 0-1 0-0 0, Briscoe 1-1 3-4 6, Ross 2-8 3-3 8, Grant 1-1 0-0 3, Simmons 2-10 0-0 4. Totals 33-89 21-29 96.

L.A. CLIPPERS (106)

Harris 10-21 7-8 28, Gallinari 5-16 1-1 13, Gortat 4-8 0-0 8, Gilgeous-Alexander 6-7 0-0 13, Bradley 3-10 0-0 7, Scott 1-3 0-0 2, Motley 2-2 0-0 4, Harrell 3-7 3-5 9, Beverley 1-3 0-2 3, Thornwell 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 4-12 7-7 17, Wallace 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 40-93 18-23 106.

Orlando 28 19 20 29— 96 L.A. Clippers 18 27 25 36—106

3-Point Goals_Orlando 9-31 (Vucevic 2-5, Gordon 2-7, Briscoe 1-1, Grant 1-1, Fournier 1-2, Iwundu 1-3, Ross 1-4, Simmons 0-2, Augustin 0-2, Isaac 0-4), L.A. Clippers 8-22 (Williams 2-3, Gallinari 2-10, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-1, Bradley 1-2, Harris 1-2, Beverley 1-3, Scott 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 54 (Vucevic 24), L.A. Clippers 53 (Gortat 10). Assists_Orlando 24 (Vucevic 8), L.A. Clippers 20 (Gortat 6). Total Fouls_Orlando 18, L.A. Clippers 21. A_16,616 (18,997).

