Magic-Hawks, Box

January 21, 2019 5:25 pm
 
ORLANDO (122)

Simmons 3-6 1-1 7, Isaac 4-8 0-0 8, Vucevic 12-23 4-4 29, Augustin 4-8 3-3 15, Fournier 9-18 8-9 29, Iwundu 0-0 0-0 0, Martin 3-5 0-0 8, Bamba 3-3 2-2 8, Briscoe 1-5 0-1 2, Ross 7-15 1-1 16. Totals 46-91 19-21 122.

ATLANTA (103)

Prince 4-10 0-0 9, Collins 5-12 3-6 14, Dedmon 8-14 3-3 24, Young 8-13 5-6 21, Bembry 5-11 1-1 11, Spellman 0-1 0-0 0, Len 1-7 0-2 2, Lin 5-9 4-5 15, Carter 0-2 0-0 0, Dorsey 2-3 0-0 5, Hamilton 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 39-86 16-23 103.

Orlando 28 32 31 31—122
Atlanta 31 26 21 25—103

3-Point Goals_Orlando 11-29 (Augustin 4-6, Fournier 3-6, Martin 2-3, Vucevic 1-3, Ross 1-7, Simmons 0-2, Isaac 0-2), Atlanta 9-30 (Dedmon 5-7, Dorsey 1-1, Collins 1-3, Lin 1-3, Prince 1-5, Carter 0-1, Spellman 0-1, Bembry 0-3, Len 0-3, Young 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 45 (Vucevic 14), Atlanta 44 (Collins 10). Assists_Orlando 29 (Fournier, Ross 7), Atlanta 23 (Bembry 7). Total Fouls_Orlando 22, Atlanta 24. Technicals_Atlanta coach Hawks (Defensive three second) 2. A_16,611 (18,118).

