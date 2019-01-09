Listen Live Sports

Magic-Jazz, Box

ORLANDO (93)

Isaac 3-7 1-2 9, Gordon 7-17 2-3 18, Vucevic 8-17 1-2 20, Augustin 7-11 6-7 23, Fournier 0-8 1-2 1, Iwundu 0-2 0-0 0, Birch 2-4 3-4 7, Briscoe 1-4 0-0 2, Ross 5-13 0-0 13. Totals 33-83 14-20 93.

UTAH (106)

Ingles 6-15 0-0 16, Favors 4-5 0-0 8, Gobert 4-8 4-4 12, Neto 4-11 2-2 10, Mitchell 12-21 5-6 33, O’Neale 1-1 0-0 2, Crowder 4-9 1-2 9, Niang 2-2 0-0 5, Korver 4-12 0-0 11. Totals 41-84 12-14 106.

Orlando 32 31 12 18— 93
Utah 19 27 32 28—106

3-Point Goals_Orlando 13-33 (Vucevic 3-4, Augustin 3-6, Ross 3-7, Isaac 2-4, Gordon 2-6, Briscoe 0-1, Iwundu 0-1, Fournier 0-4), Utah 12-33 (Mitchell 4-7, Ingles 4-8, Korver 3-7, Niang 1-1, Favors 0-1, Crowder 0-4, Neto 0-5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 41 (Gordon 10), Utah 44 (Gobert 14). Assists_Orlando 17 (Augustin 6), Utah 24 (Mitchell, Ingles 7). Total Fouls_Orlando 20, Utah 20. Technicals_Briscoe, Crowder. A_18,306 (18,306).

