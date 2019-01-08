Magic-Kings, Box

ORLANDO (95)

Isaac 1-6 0-0 2, Gordon 3-13 3-4 10, Vucevic 7-14 3-4 18, Augustin 1-6 4-4 6, Fournier 4-8 3-3 15, Iwundu 4-10 3-4 11, Martin 2-2 0-0 4, Birch 0-1 0-0 0, Bamba 0-3 0-0 0, Briscoe 3-8 1-4 9, Simmons 0-3 0-0 0, Grant 0-1 0-0 0, Ross 7-12 1-1 20. Totals 32-87 18-24 95.

SACRAMENTO (111)

Bogdanovic 6-15 0-0 15, Bjelica 2-6 0-0 4, Cauley-Stein 5-11 1-2 11, Fox 9-14 2-3 20, Hield 5-10 0-0 13, Jackson 4-9 1-1 11, Giles III 3-5 1-2 7, Labissiere 1-1 0-0 2, Bagley III 2-7 4-6 8, Koufos 2-4 0-2 4, Mason 3-4 0-2 6, Ferrell 3-8 2-2 10, McLemore 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 45-97 11-20 111.

Orlando 25 17 20 33— 95 Sacramento 29 29 32 21—111

3-Point Goals_Orlando 13-37 (Ross 5-10, Fournier 4-6, Briscoe 2-4, Vucevic 1-2, Gordon 1-5, Bamba 0-1, Simmons 0-1, Iwundu 0-1, Grant 0-1, Isaac 0-3, Augustin 0-3), Sacramento 10-34 (Hield 3-6, Bogdanovic 3-8, Jackson 2-4, Ferrell 2-5, Giles III 0-1, McLemore 0-2, Bagley III 0-2, Bjelica 0-2, Fox 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 46 (Vucevic 13), Sacramento 57 (Cauley-Stein 11). Assists_Orlando 15 (Briscoe 4), Sacramento 24 (Bogdanovic 7). Total Fouls_Orlando 15, Sacramento 18. Technicals_Fox. A_15,724 (17,608).

