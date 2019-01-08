Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Magic-Kings, Box

January 8, 2019 12:19 am
 
< a min read
Share       
ORLANDO (95)

Isaac 1-6 0-0 2, Gordon 3-13 3-4 10, Vucevic 7-14 3-4 18, Augustin 1-6 4-4 6, Fournier 4-8 3-3 15, Iwundu 4-10 3-4 11, Martin 2-2 0-0 4, Birch 0-1 0-0 0, Bamba 0-3 0-0 0, Briscoe 3-8 1-4 9, Simmons 0-3 0-0 0, Grant 0-1 0-0 0, Ross 7-12 1-1 20. Totals 32-87 18-24 95.

SACRAMENTO (111)

Bogdanovic 6-15 0-0 15, Bjelica 2-6 0-0 4, Cauley-Stein 5-11 1-2 11, Fox 9-14 2-3 20, Hield 5-10 0-0 13, Jackson 4-9 1-1 11, Giles III 3-5 1-2 7, Labissiere 1-1 0-0 2, Bagley III 2-7 4-6 8, Koufos 2-4 0-2 4, Mason 3-4 0-2 6, Ferrell 3-8 2-2 10, McLemore 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 45-97 11-20 111.

Orlando 25 17 20 33— 95
Sacramento 29 29 32 21—111

3-Point Goals_Orlando 13-37 (Ross 5-10, Fournier 4-6, Briscoe 2-4, Vucevic 1-2, Gordon 1-5, Bamba 0-1, Simmons 0-1, Iwundu 0-1, Grant 0-1, Isaac 0-3, Augustin 0-3), Sacramento 10-34 (Hield 3-6, Bogdanovic 3-8, Jackson 2-4, Ferrell 2-5, Giles III 0-1, McLemore 0-2, Bagley III 0-2, Bjelica 0-2, Fox 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 46 (Vucevic 13), Sacramento 57 (Cauley-Stein 11). Assists_Orlando 15 (Briscoe 4), Sacramento 24 (Bogdanovic 7). Total Fouls_Orlando 15, Sacramento 18. Technicals_Fox. A_15,724 (17,608).

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1908: Grand Canyon declared a national monument