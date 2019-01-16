Listen Live Sports

Magic-Pistons, Box

January 16, 2019 9:38 pm
 
ORLANDO (115)

Isaac 4-7 0-0 10, Gordon 5-11 2-2 12, Vucevic 11-22 0-1 24, Augustin 6-12 0-0 13, Fournier 7-15 1-2 18, Iwundu 2-3 1-2 5, Birch 1-3 1-2 3, Briscoe 3-7 0-1 6, Ross 8-14 2-3 24. Totals 47-94 7-13 115.

DETROIT (120)

Bullock 5-12 0-0 13, Griffin 11-18 7-10 30, Drummond 7-15 0-0 14, Jackson 5-12 1-1 13, Brown 3-4 0-0 8, Johnson 0-2 3-4 3, Pachulia 2-3 2-2 6, Galloway 4-9 3-3 13, Smith 1-7 3-4 6, Kennard 6-10 1-1 14. Totals 44-92 20-25 120.

Orlando 34 29 21 25 6—115
Detroit 26 32 32 19 11—120

3-Point Goals_Orlando 14-39 (Ross 6-12, Fournier 3-9, Vucevic 2-4, Isaac 2-5, Augustin 1-4, Iwundu 0-1, Briscoe 0-1, Gordon 0-3), Detroit 12-30 (Bullock 3-10, Brown 2-2, Jackson 2-3, Galloway 2-6, Griffin 1-2, Smith 1-2, Kennard 1-3, Pachulia 0-1, Johnson 0-1). Fouled Out_Gordon. Rebounds_Orlando 37 (Vucevic 13), Detroit 47 (Drummond 22). Assists_Orlando 29 (Augustin 7), Detroit 26 (Bullock 6). Total Fouls_Orlando 21, Detroit 16. Technicals_Detroit coach Pistons (Defensive three second). A_14,019 (20,491).

