The Associated Press
 
Magic-Rockets, Box

January 27, 2019 9:22 pm
 
ORLANDO (98)

Isaac 3-9 1-1 7, A.Gordon 9-18 2-3 23, Vucevic 8-19 3-4 19, Augustin 3-9 2-7 10, Fournier 8-16 0-0 18, Bamba 0-2 0-0 0, Simmons 1-5 0-0 2, Ross 6-16 0-0 15, Grant 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 39-97 10-17 98.

HOUSTON (103)

E.Gordon 6-14 0-0 16, Tucker 2-5 0-0 5, Faried 5-9 2-5 12, Paul 4-8 2-2 12, Harden 14-27 8-9 40, Ennis III 1-1 2-2 4, Nene 2-3 0-0 4, Green 2-6 1-3 6, Rivers 2-7 0-0 4. Totals 38-80 15-21 103.

Orlando 34 27 21 16— 98
Houston 18 35 21 29—103

3-Point Goals_Orlando 10-35 (A.Gordon 3-8, Ross 3-10, Fournier 2-4, Augustin 2-6, Simmons 0-1, Vucevic 0-2, Isaac 0-2, Grant 0-2), Houston 12-36 (E.Gordon 4-8, Harden 4-12, Paul 2-5, Tucker 1-3, Green 1-4, Rivers 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 56 (Vucevic 17), Houston 39 (Harden 11). Assists_Orlando 23 (Vucevic, Grant 5), Houston 20 (Paul, Harden 6). Total Fouls_Orlando 18, Houston 19. Technicals_Orlando coach Magic (Defensive three second), Houston coach Rockets (Defensive three second). A_18,055 (18,500).

