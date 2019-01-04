Listen Live Sports

Magic-Timberwolves, Box

January 4, 2019 10:27 pm
 
ORLANDO (103)

Isaac 4-7 1-2 10, Gordon 4-8 2-4 10, Vucevic 10-16 1-1 22, Augustin 3-9 0-0 8, Fournier 9-16 1-1 21, Iwundu 2-4 2-2 6, Martin 0-0 0-0 0, Birch 0-1 2-4 2, Bamba 2-2 1-3 5, Briscoe 0-2 0-0 0, Ross 5-14 0-0 13, Grant 0-0 0-0 0, Simmons 3-9 0-2 6. Totals 42-88 10-19 103.

MINNESOTA (120)

Wiggins 8-19 0-0 16, Gibson 7-10 0-0 14, Towns 11-20 6-8 29, Teague 8-10 4-8 23, Okogie 2-9 4-4 8, Nunnally 0-0 0-0 0, Saric 4-8 1-1 10, Tolliver 4-7 0-0 11, Dieng 1-1 2-2 4, Jones 2-7 0-0 5. Totals 47-91 17-23 120.

Orlando 40 28 17 18—103
Minnesota 31 33 31 25—120

3-Point Goals_Orlando 9-27 (Ross 3-9, Augustin 2-4, Fournier 2-6, Isaac 1-2, Vucevic 1-4, Gordon 0-1, Briscoe 0-1), Minnesota 9-26 (Teague 3-3, Tolliver 3-5, Jones 1-2, Saric 1-3, Towns 1-6, Okogie 0-3, Wiggins 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Orlando 35 (Vucevic 7), Minnesota 54 (Towns 15). Assists_Orlando 28 (Simmons 7), Minnesota 29 (Teague 10). Total Fouls_Orlando 20, Minnesota 20. Technicals_Orlando coach Steve Clifford, Ross. A_14,355 (19,356).

