Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mahoney, Scanlon lead BU over Holy Cross 68-54

January 30, 2019 9:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOSTON (AP) — Max Mahoney scored 19 points, Tyler Scanlon added 17 and Boston University beat Holy Cross 68-54 on Wednesday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Mahoney was 9 of 15 from the field and grabbed nine rebounds. Scanlon was 7-of-11 shooting with three 3-pointers, 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals. Javante McCoy chipped in four 3s and 14 points, and Andrew Petcash had 11 points for BU (10-12, 3-6 Pioneer League).

Austin Butler scored 22 points to lead Holy Cross (12-10, 3-6), which has lost six of its last eight. Patrick Benzan added 11 points.

Caleb Green hit a 3-pointer to pull the Crusaders to 30-26 at the break. Scanlon opened the second half with a 3 and Mahoney scored eight points as the Terriers started the second half on a 16-4 run. Scanlon capped the stretch with a dunk. Holy Cross pulled within 11 points with just under five minutes left but didn’t get closer.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines relax following disaster relief exercise

Today in History

1937: FDR announces plan to expand Supreme Court

Get our daily newsletter.