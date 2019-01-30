Mahoney, Scanlon lead BU over Holy Cross 68-54

BOSTON (AP) — Max Mahoney scored 19 points, Tyler Scanlon added 17 and Boston University beat Holy Cross 68-54 on Wednesday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Mahoney was 9 of 15 from the field and grabbed nine rebounds. Scanlon was 7-of-11 shooting with three 3-pointers, 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals. Javante McCoy chipped in four 3s and 14 points, and Andrew Petcash had 11 points for BU (10-12, 3-6 Pioneer League).

Austin Butler scored 22 points to lead Holy Cross (12-10, 3-6), which has lost six of its last eight. Patrick Benzan added 11 points.

Caleb Green hit a 3-pointer to pull the Crusaders to 30-26 at the break. Scanlon opened the second half with a 3 and Mahoney scored eight points as the Terriers started the second half on a 16-4 run. Scanlon capped the stretch with a dunk. Holy Cross pulled within 11 points with just under five minutes left but didn’t get closer.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.