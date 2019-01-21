Major League Soccer

Listen Live Sports

January 21, 2019 2:01 am
 
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
x-New York 22 7 5 71 62 33
x-Atlanta 21 7 6 69 70 44
x-New York City FC 16 10 8 56 59 45
x-D.C. United 14 11 9 51 60 50
x-Columbus 14 11 9 51 43 45
x-Philadelphia 15 14 5 50 49 50
Montreal 14 16 4 46 47 53
New England 10 13 11 41 49 55
Toronto FC 10 18 6 36 59 64
Chicago 8 18 8 32 48 61
Orlando City 8 22 4 28 43 74
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L T Pts GF GA
x-Sporting Kansas City 18 8 8 62 65 40
x-Seattle 18 11 5 59 52 37
x-Los Angeles FC 16 9 9 57 68 52
x-FC Dallas 16 9 9 57 52 44
x-Portland 15 10 9 54 54 48
x-Real Salt Lake 14 13 7 49 55 58
LA Galaxy 13 12 9 48 66 64
Vancouver 13 13 8 47 54 67
Houston 10 16 8 38 58 58
Minnesota United 11 20 3 36 49 71
Colorado 8 19 7 31 36 63
San Jose 4 21 9 21 49 71

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

x-clinched playoff berth

___

