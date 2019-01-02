Listen Live Sports

Malinowski’s big night sparks Georgetown past Butler, 84-76

January 2, 2019 10:01 pm
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Greg Malinowski was a career-best 6 of 7 from 3-point range and scored a career-high 26 points as Georgetown opened Big East Conference play with an 84-76 win at Butler on Wednesday night.

The senior guard hit 10 of 12 shots from the field, grabbed six rebounds and dished four assists. Georgetown starter Trey Mourning missed his third straight game due to concussion protocol.

Malinowski contributed a layup as the Hoyas scored the final six points of the first half to take a 40-38 lead at intermission, then scored the first six of the second half to stretch the lead. His 3 with 15:42 to go pushed the Georgetown lead to 10 points, 51-41. Butler rallied to cut the deficit to four, 57-53, but Malinowski hit a 3 and a jumper, and his 3 with 4:47 left made it 74-62.

Jessie Govan added 17 points and Josh LeBlanc and James Akinjo each contributed 12 for Georgetown (11-3).

Kamar Baldwin scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Butler (9-5).

