The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Man accused of guitar thefts has 1 thing to say: ‘Go Eagles’

January 4, 2019 4:39 pm
 
PITTSTON, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man accused of breaking into a music store and stealing guitars tells reporters he has one thing to say: “Go Eagles.”

WNEP-TV reports 49-year-old Dale Sourbeck, of Pittston, was charged Thursday with burglary.

Police say Sourbeck used a hammer to break into the Rock Street Music store in Pittston around 3 a.m. Thursday. He was captured on surveillance taking two guitars.

Police say Sourbeck returned to the store and grabbed three more guitars.

TV cameras caught Sourbeck being escorted to a cruiser. When asked by a reporter if there was anything he wanted to say, he paused then replied, “Go Eagles.”

The Philadelphia Eagles have a tough road trying to defend their Super Bowl title, starting with a wild-card game against the Bears on Sunday.

No attorney information is available for Sourbeck.

Information from: WNEP-TV, http://www.wnep.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

