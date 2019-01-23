Listen Live Sports

Man City completes 10-0 aggregate win in League Cup semis

January 23, 2019 4:51 pm
 
BURTON, England (AP) — Manchester City completed the formalities of its one-sided English League Cup semifinal against third-tier Burton Albion, winning the second leg 1-0 on Wednesday for a 10-0 victory on aggregate.

Sergio Aguero, one of the few senior players fielded by City on a freezing night in central England, scored the only goal of the game in the 26th minute to lift the English champions to double figures across the two legs.

This game had been rendered virtually meaningless by the first leg at Etihad Stadium two weeks ago, when City racked up a 9-0 win to record the largest margin of victory in the semifinals of an English cup competition.

One noteworthy aspect of the second leg was the return of City left back Benjamin Mendy, who has been out for 10 weeks with a knee injury. The France international came on as a substitute in the 63rd minute.

City is through to the Feb. 24 final at Wembley Stadium and is looking to retain a title it has won on five occasions — three times since 2014.

Tottenham leads Chelsea 1-0 heading into the second leg of their semifinal on Thursday.

