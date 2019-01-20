Listen Live Sports

Man City, Spurs win in contrasting ways in Premier League

January 20, 2019 1:34 pm
 
The fierce pace set by Liverpool at the Premier League summit is putting severe pressure on its only two genuine title rivals, Manchester City and Tottenham.

They both won on Sunday — but in contrasting ways.

While City ultimately sauntered to a 3-0 win at Huddersfield, Tottenham needed a goal by Harry Winks in the third and final minute of injury time to earn a 2-1 victory at Fulham.

Second-placed City moved back to four points behind Liverpool. With the likes of Kevin De Bruyne fit again, and intense competition for places throughout the squad, the champions look in good shape to take Liverpool all the way.

It might be tougher for third-placed Spurs, and not just because they are a further five points adrift. Already missing forwards Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, the team might also be without Dele Alli for an extended period after he hobbled off late in the game with a left hamstring injury.

Fulham stayed in next-to-last place in the standings, seven points from safety. Huddersfield is in even bigger trouble, 10 points from safety.

___

More AP English soccer: https://apnews.com/PremierLeague and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

