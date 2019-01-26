Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Man slashed in face in fight between Millwall, Everton fans

January 26, 2019 3:13 pm
 
LONDON (AP) — A man has been slashed in the face during a fight which police believe involved fans of English soccer teams Millwall and Everton before an FA Cup match on Saturday.

London’s Metropolitan Police say the man, who is in his 20s, was taken to a hospital and that his injuries are not life-threatening.

Video has circulated on social media showing a large group of men, purportedly Everton and Millwall supporters, fighting in south London.

Detective Inspector Darren Young, of the Metropolitan Police, says the force is aware of the footage which has “quite rightly elicited shock and disgust” and is looking to identify those involved.

Everton lost the fourth-round game 3-2 and its fans were being held back in the stadium after the final whistle on safety grounds.

