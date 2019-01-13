Listen Live Sports

Man United women’s game abandoned after Charlton player hurt

January 13, 2019 12:26 pm
 
LONDON (AP) — A women’s soccer game between Manchester United and Charlton was abandoned Sunday after an injury to a player.

Charlton winger Charlotte Kerr was hurt in a collision as United took the lead in the 10th minute of the second-tier FA Women’s Championship match.

Charlton said players returned to the locker rooms as Kerr was treated on the field and they waited for an ambulance to arrive with one not already on site at the stadium in Kent, near London.

“The FA Women’s Championship has thorough matchday medical requirements and we are currently in communication with both clubs to understand more about the incident and will await the referee’s report,” the English Football Association said in a statement to The Associated Press, wishing Kerr a “full and speedy recovery.”

