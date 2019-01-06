Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mangakahia has 27, No. 14 Syracuse women edge VaTech in OT

January 6, 2019 6:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Tiana Mangakahia scored 27 points, including the tie-breaking 3-pointer with 1:37 left in overtime, and No. 14 Syracuse held on for a 75-73 win over Virginia Tech on Sunday.

Syracuse only made one of four free throws in the closing seconds but Digna Strautmane blocked a potential go-ahead 3-pointer with about 10 seconds to play and the Hokies couldn’t get up another shot.

Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi added 18 points for the Orange (13-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who have won seven straight. Strautmane had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Taylor Emery had 27 points for Virginia Tech (12-2, 0-2), which won its first 13 before losing its ACC opener at Miami. Regan Magarity added 18 points and 10 rebounds and Aisha Sheppard had 13. The Hokies had 12 3-pointers, but freshman Dara Mabrey, who leads the ACC making 52.3 percent from long range, was 1 of 7.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Syracuse shot just 38 percent, going 6 of 28 on 3-pointers, but turned 25 Hokie turnovers into 28 points. The Orange was 17 of 24 from the foul line but just 4 of 10 after the third quarter. The Hokies were 3 of 5 from the line.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1908: Grand Canyon declared a national monument