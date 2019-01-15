Manny Pacquiao talks about his career at breakfast

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Manny Pacquiao can put away the food for a fighter who started off his career at 98 pounds. He showed that Monday when PodcastOne Sports Now co-hosts Tim Dahlberg and Jim Litke joined him for breakfast at his Los Angeles home.

What Pacquiao really wants to do, though, is put away Adrien Broner. He gets that chance Saturday night in a crossroads bout at the age of 40 against Adrien Broner.

Pacquiao and Broner meet in a welterweight contest at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas that could pave the way for a second fight against Floyd Mayweather later this year. But Pacquiao not only needs to beat Broner, but do it in spectacular fashion to get a buzz going for what could be another lucrative fight with Mayweather.

Sitting at the dining table Monday in Los Angeles before heading to Las Vegas, Pacquiao devoured a meal of rice, beef, dried fish, chicken and bitter melon while talking about how he became one of the most well-known athletes of his generation.

Pacquiao eats five times a day, up to 8,000 calories but unlike most boxers won’t have to work to make weight for the fight. He said he expects to be at 146 pounds when the two meet in a pay-per-view clash.

Pacquiao talks with Litke and Dahlberg about his early career, politics in the Philippines and the chance he could become president there one day. He’s a senator now and schedules his fights between sessions.

Litke and Dahlberg talk about the meal at Pacquiao’s house, as well as a few other meals and, of course, their golf match in LA.

