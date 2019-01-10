Maple Leafs-Devils Sum

Toronto 3 0 1—4 New Jersey 0 2 0—2

First Period_1, Toronto, Hainsey 4 (Hyman, Brown), 4:30. 2, Toronto, Tavares 28 (Gardiner), 7:21. 3, Toronto, Tavares 29 (Marner, Rielly), 19:53.

Second Period_4, New Jersey, Coleman 14 (Greene, Wood), 16:07. 5, New Jersey, Boyle 12 (Pietila), 16:33.

Third Period_6, Toronto, Marner 16 (Tavares), 19:38.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 15-13-15_43. New Jersey 8-18-3_29.

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 1; New Jersey 0 of 2.

Goalies_Toronto, Hutchinson 3-3-2 (29 shots-27 saves). New Jersey, Kinkaid 13-13-6 (42-39).

A_15,280 (16,514). T_2:33.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Brian Mach.

