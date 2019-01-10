Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Maple Leafs-Devils Sum

January 10, 2019 9:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Toronto 3 0 1—4
New Jersey 0 2 0—2

First Period_1, Toronto, Hainsey 4 (Hyman, Brown), 4:30. 2, Toronto, Tavares 28 (Gardiner), 7:21. 3, Toronto, Tavares 29 (Marner, Rielly), 19:53.

Second Period_4, New Jersey, Coleman 14 (Greene, Wood), 16:07. 5, New Jersey, Boyle 12 (Pietila), 16:33.

Third Period_6, Toronto, Marner 16 (Tavares), 19:38.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 15-13-15_43. New Jersey 8-18-3_29.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 1; New Jersey 0 of 2.

Goalies_Toronto, Hutchinson 3-3-2 (29 shots-27 saves). New Jersey, Kinkaid 13-13-6 (42-39).

A_15,280 (16,514). T_2:33.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Brian Mach.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
1|16 Public Relations 101
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Oldest World War II veteran in US laid to rest

Today in History

2003: Columbia space shuttle takes off on last mission