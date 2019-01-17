Maple Leafs-Lightning Sum

Toronto 1 2 1—4 Tampa Bay 1 1 0—2

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Point 30 (Stamkos, Hedman), 9:48 (pp). 2, Toronto, Kadri 10 (Kapanen, Marleau), 11:48.

Second Period_3, Toronto, Marleau 11 (Kadri, Zaitsev), 13:06. 4, Tampa Bay, Hedman 6 (Point, Kucherov), 13:43. 5, Toronto, Marner 19 (Johnsson, Tavares), 14:49.

Third Period_6, Toronto, Hyman 8 (Tavares, Zaitsev), 19:09.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 9-8-14_31. Tampa Bay 10-12-16_38.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 2; Tampa Bay 1 of 4.

Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 21-10-1 (38 shots-36 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 19-6-2 (30-27).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:33.

Referees_Francis Charron, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Libor Suchanek.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.