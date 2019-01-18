Listen Live Sports

Maple Leafs-Panthers Sum

January 18, 2019 10:32 pm
 
Toronto 1 0 0—1
Florida 2 0 1—3

First Period_1, Toronto, Hainsey 4 (Kapanen, Rielly), 1:49. 2, Florida, Hoffman 23 (Bjugstad, Yandle), 9:02. 3, Florida, Matheson 3 (Trocheck, Huberdeau), 14:59.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_4, Florida, Vatrano 14 (Pysyk), 18:14.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 4-8-9_21. Florida 13-9-7_29.

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 1; Florida 0 of 3.

Goalies_Toronto, Sparks 6-3-1 (28 shots-26 saves). Florida, Luongo 9-11-1 (21-20).

A_16,741 (19,250). T_2:56.

Referees_Francis Charron, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Libor Suchanek.

