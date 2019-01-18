Maple Leafs-Panthers Sums

Toronto 1 0 0—1 Florida 2 0 1—3

First Period_1, Toronto, Hainsey 4 (Kapanen, Rielly), 1:49. 2, Florida, Hoffman 23 (Bjugstad, Yandle), 9:02. 3, Florida, Matheson 3 (Trocheck, Huberdeau), 14:59. Penalties_Kapanen, TOR, (hooking), 4:27; Dadonov, FLA, (high sticking), 5:13.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Johnsson, TOR, (hooking), 15:38.

Third Period_4, Florida, Vatrano 14 (Pysyk), 18:14. Penalties_Gardiner, TOR, (cross checking), 2:15.

Shots on Goal_Toronto 4-8-9_21. Florida 13-9-7_29.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 1; Florida 0 of 3.

Goalies_Toronto, Sparks 6-3-1 (28 shots-26 saves). Florida, Luongo 9-11-1 (21-20).

A_16,741 (19,250). T_2:56.

Referees_Francis Charron, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Libor Suchanek.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.