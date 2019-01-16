Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Marberry’s 23 leads Lipscomb past NJIT 70-52

January 16, 2019 10:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEWWARK, N.J. (AP) — Rob Marberry had 23 points on 11-of-12 shooting and Lipscomb defeated NJIT 70-52 on Wednesday night.

Matt Rose had five 3-pointers and a season-high 17 points for Lipscomb (13-4, 4-0 Atlantic Sun Conference), which won its fourth straight.

The Bisons scored the first eight points of the game and closed the first half with a 17-4 run for a 34-20 lead. Marberry had 14 points, making 7 of 8.

Five fouls were called on the Highlanders in the first 2½ minutes of the second half and assistant coach Jeff Rafferty was ejected minutes later.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Lipscomb ended up shooting 50 percent for the game but NJIT never warmed up, finishing at 36 percent.

Zach Cooks had 11 points for the Highlanders (13-5, 1-2).

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|23 Jumpstart 2019: Accelerating Gov Cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors conduct search and rescue training

Today in History

1977: President Carter pardons draft dodgers