Mariners reach 1-year deal with Elias to avoid arbitration

SEATTLE (AP) — Roenis Elias and the Seattle Mariners have avoided arbitration, agreeing to a one-year contract for $910,000.

The left-hander was 3-1 with a 2.65 ERA in four starts and 19 relief appearances last season, when he made $598,000. He allowed 15 earned runs in 51 innings. Elias is likely to be a long reliever in 2019.

The only other Seattle player eligible for arbitration this winter was Domingo Santana. The outfielder agreed Thursday to a $1.95 million, one-year contract, getting a raise from $572,400 in his first year of arbitration eligibility.

The team announced both deals Friday.

Acquired in an offseason trade, Santana hit .265 with five home runs and 20 RBIs during a down season last year as he lost his regular spot in Milwaukee’s outfield after the Brewers acquired Christian Yelich. In 2017, Santana batted .278 with a career-high 30 home runs and 85 RBIs.

Seattle is banking on Santana providing right-handed power in a lineup looking to replace slugger Nelson Cruz.

