Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mark Reynolds agrees to minor league deal with Rockies

January 30, 2019 7:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DENVER (AP) — First baseman Mark Reynolds says he has agreed to a minor league contract with the Colorado Rockies.

His deal includes an invitation to major league spring training. If he is added to the 40-man roster, Reynolds would receive a $1 million, one-year contract and a chance to earn $1 million in performance bonuses.

The 35-year-old spent 2016 and ’17 with the Rockies before joining Washington last season. He hit .248 with 13 homers and 40 RBIs in 86 games and 235 plate appearances. Reynolds made $1,395,161, including $250,000 in performance bonuses.

The front-runner to play first base for Colorado this season is Daniel Murphy, who was teammates with Reynolds last season before he was traded to the Chicago Cubs. Ryan McMahon is slated to be the backup. Ian Desmond is looking at a move to the outfield.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines relax following disaster relief exercise

Today in History

1937: FDR announces plan to expand Supreme Court

Get our daily newsletter.