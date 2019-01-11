Listen Live Sports

Marlins, Realmuto avoid arbitration with $5.9 million deal

January 11, 2019 11:28 pm
 
MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins avoided arbitration with J.T. Realmuto by agreeing to a $5.9 million deal with the All-Star catcher, who has been mentioned in numerous trade scenarios this offseason.

Realmuto hit .277 with 21 homers and 74 RBIs last season, when he made $2.9 million.

The deal reached Friday includes bonuses of $50,000 each for All-Star selection, Gold Glove Award and Silver Slugger Award.

The 27-year-old made his first All-Star team and won his first Silver Slugger Award in 2018.

Miami also reached one-year deals with pitchers Dan Straily ($5 million), Jose Urena ($3.2 million) and Adam Conley ($1,125,000) and infielder Miguel Rojas ($3,155,000.)

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

