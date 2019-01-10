Listen Live Sports

Marrow scores 35; Hampton beats Charleston Southern 94-82

January 10, 2019 10:39 pm
 
HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Jermaine Marrow made seven 3-pointers and scored 35 points to lead Hampton to a 94-82 victory over Charleston Southern on Thursday night.

Hampton (6-8, 1-0 Big South Conference) has won three of its last four games that included an 83-80 loss at Saint Peters on Saturday. Charleston Southern (6-9, 0-2) has lost seven of nine.

Charleston Southern built an eight-point halftime lead, and led 70-63 with 10:31 remaining. The Pirates pulled away on a 21-2 run for an 84-72 lead with 4:36 left. Trevond Barnes scored nine points on three 3-pointers, and Marrow chipped in another nine points and capped the surge with a 3.

Marrow was 12 of 21 from the field and Barnes finished with 21 points. Kalin Fisher chipped in 16 points.

Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had 23 points and 12 rebounds for Charleston Southern. Christian Keeling added 18 points.

