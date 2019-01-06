Listen Live Sports

Marseille humiliated by 4th-tier Andrezieux in French Cup

January 6, 2019 1:09 pm
 
PARIS (AP) — Marseille has lost 2-0 at fourth-tier club Andrezieux in an embarrassing performance in the French Cup for the Ligue 1 team.

The loss Sunday increases pressure on Marseille coach Rudi Garcia, after his side’s feeble elimination from the Europa League with five defeats and one draw in six games and its struggles in the French league.

Marseille is currently sixth in the top tier, 20 points behind runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain.

Garcia called the defeat to Andrezieux “unacceptable” and a “very, very bad day” for Marseille.

He fielded a strong side for the match played in Saint-Etienne only to see Andrezieux score in both halves.

