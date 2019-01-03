Listen Live Sports

Marshall lifts Rider past Fairfield, 83-82 in MAAC opener

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Tyere Marshall scored with 5.9 seconds left to lift Rider past Fairfield, 83-82 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference opener for both schools Thursday night.

Rider held the lead twice: at 2-0 and again at the final buzzer. The Broncs, who had lost their previous two games, now have won the last three straight against the Stags.

Stevie Jordan finished with 19 points, four steals and four assists — the last on a feed to Marshall for the game-winner. Kimar Williams added 16 points for Rider (6-7, 1-0), which shot 32 of 64 from the field, including 2 of 7 from beyond the 3-point arc.

Landon Taliaferro, a junior college transfer averaging 12.7 points per game coming in, knocked down 8 of 14 3-point attempts and posted 29 points to lead the Stags (3-10, 0-1). Jonathan Kasibabu added 18 points.

