Marshall, Rider use second-half run to beat Saint Peter’s

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Tyere Marshall scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half, Devine Eke and Anthony Durham each finished with 12 points, and Rider beat Saint Peter’s 59-51 on Thursday night.

The Broncs have won 17 straight at home, tying the program’s longest such streak spanning the 1992-93 and 1993-94 seasons. Rider (12-8, 7-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) has won two in a row and seven of its last eight.

Stevie Jordan scored six points in a 16-1 run that gave the Broncs the lead for good at 40-33 with 11 minutes remaining. Saint Peter’s went nearly eight minutes without a field goal, and was scoreless for six-plus minutes during that stretch. The Peacocks closed within 47-45 with five minutes to play but Marshall and Eke made back-to-back layups to make it 51-45 and Saint Peter’s got no closer.

Rider trailed by six points at the break, setting season lows for field goals made (six) and points (22) in a half while going 0 for 10 from 3-point range. The Broncs shot 46 percent (15 of 33) in the second half.

Devauhnte Turner had 12 points and Samuel Idowu scored 10 for Saint Peter’s (6-14, 3-5).

