MARTA seeks to drop bus driver sick-outs before Super Bowl

January 29, 2019 5:44 am
 
ATLANTA (AP) — The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority in Atlanta says it may seek a court order to stop a sick-out by bus drivers who are upset over a union contract.

MARTA CEO Jeffrey Parker told news outlets Monday that the agency was experiencing delays as at least 80 drivers called in sick.

Parker says the sick-outs are in response to a new union contract. The union and MARTA reached a tentative agreement Saturday that would provide workers with pay adjustments and raises.

The unrest comes as the city is preparing to host the Super Bowl game between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Parker says he told the union the work slowdown violates state law and MARTA would seek legal remedies. Parker says rail service isn’t affected.

