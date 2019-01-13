Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Martin scores 21 of 27 in 1st half, Memphis beats Tulane

January 13, 2019 8:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jeremiah Martin scored 21 of his 27 points in the first half, Kyvon Davenport added 17 points and Memphis beat Tulane 83-79 on Sunday.

Memphis has won 14 of the past 16 games in New Orleans — with two of those coming in the 2007 NCAA Tournament.

Memphis was ahead 74-62 with 6:30 remaining but Tulane scored the next 10 points over a three-minute span. The Tigers made it a three-point lead with 1:40 left after Isaiah Maurice split a pair at the line and he added a reverse layup on their next possession to make it 77-72.

Raynere Thornton had 12 points and eight rebounds for Memphis (11-6, 3-1 American).

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Freshman Kevin Zhang scored 25 points, his third 20-point game, for Tulane (4-12, 0-4), which has lost six straight with its last win against Texas Southern nearly a month ago.

Tulane coach Mike Dunleavy Sr. and Memphis coach Penny Hardaway are two of 27 former NBA players coaching a Division I team.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris