Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC.

 
 
Maryland-Eastern Shore tops Florida A&M 60-58 in overtime

January 19, 2019 9:28 pm
 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Colen Gaynor sank two free throws and Canaan Bartley another in the final 1:20 and that was just enough for Maryland-Eastern Shore to win 60-58 in overtime on Saturday and snap a four-game slide.

Florida A&M had a chance with one second left and M.J. Randolph at the line shooting three. But Randolph made just one.

Ryan Andino led the Hawks (3-17, 1-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) with 14 points and four 3-pointers. Gabriel Gyamfi and Tyler Jones scored 13 each

Justin Ravenel led the Rattlers (5-14, 2-2) with 18 points and four 3-pointers. D.J. Jones added 11 points and six rebounds before fouling out. Florida A&M was 13 of 23 from the free throw line.

There were 11 ties and eight lead changes throughout. Kamron Reaves tied the game at 52-all with a jump shot with 31 seconds left at the end of regulation. Maryland-Eastern Shore worked the clock from 31 seconds to two and missed two chances to win on a Bryan Urrtia drive and an Andino 3.

