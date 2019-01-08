Mason 25 points as Baylor beats No. 20 Iowa State 73-70

WACO, Texas (AP) — Makai Mason scored 25 points, including five free throws in the final 38 seconds as Baylor held on to beat No. 20 Iowa State 73-70 on Tuesday night.

Iowa State (12-3, 2-1 Big 12) was coming off a 17-point home win over then-No. 5 Kansas three days earlier. The Cyclones had won five in a row and entered the AP Top 25 on Monday for the first time since the end of the 2016-17 season.

Devonte Bandoo made two free throws with five seconds left for Baylor (9-5, 1-1), and Iowa State had one more shot to tie the game but Nick Weiler-Babb’s defended 3-pointer from the right side was not even close.

Mason had a short jumper with 1:48 left to tie the game at 66. After Mason made the tiebreaking free throw before missing another with 38 seconds left, King McClure grabbed the offensive rebound. That set up two more free throws by Mason, the former Yale player who is the first-ever graduate transfer to play at Baylor.

Tristan Clark added 16 points for Baylor while Bandoo had 13.

Marial Shayok had 19 points to lead Iowa State. Lindell Wigginton and Michael Jacobson had 11 each.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa St.: After their most lopsided win over Kansas in 46 years, this was a tough loss for the Cyclones. Iowa State wiped out an eight-point halftime deficit with a 15-5 run to start the second half in which Shayhok had eight points. But the Cyclones never led by more than two points after halftime.

Baylor: Bandoo had eight points, including two 3s, as Baylor closed the first half with a 22-7 run to turn a seven-point deficit into a 38-30 lead. … The Bears have won the last six times Iowa State has visited Waco.

UP NEXT

Iowa State, which is 8-0 at home this season, is back at Hilton Coliseum to play Kansas State on Saturday.

Baylor plays its second straight home game against a ranked opponent when No. 7 Kansas is at Waco on Saturday.

