Massinburg scores 31, No. 16 Buffalo tops Eastern Michigan

AMHERST, N.Y. (AP) — CJ Massinburg ended a four-game slump by scoring 31 points, leading No. 16 Buffalo to a 77-65 win over Eastern Michigan on Friday night.

Nick Perkins scored 21, and the Bulls (17-1, 5-0 Mid-American Conference) extended what’s become their best start in school history. Buffalo has also won 20 straight home games, which ranks as the third-longest streak in the nation.

Perkins and Massinburg formed an inside and outside scoring threat by combining to score 32 of Buffalo’s 41 points in the first half in a game Buffalo never trailed. Massinburg hit 4 of 7 3-point attempts for 17 points in the first 20 minutes.

Massinburg is Buffalo’s leading scorer, but had combined to score just 52 points in his past four outings.

Paul Jackson led Eastern Michigan (8-10, 2-3) with 12 points, but finished hitting just 5 of 17 attempts.

NO. 19 MARYLAND 75, OHIO STATE 61

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Anthony Cowan Jr. scored 20 points, and Maryland won its seventh straight game.

Bruno Fernando added 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting and had 15 rebounds for the Terrapins (16-3, 7-1 Big Ten), who shot 58.1 percent from the field. Aaron Wiggins and Darryl Morsell each scored 11, and Jalen Smith had 10. Maryland went 11 of 17 (64.7 percent) from 3-point range.

C.J. Jackson scored 15 points for the Buckeyes (12-5, 2-4), who lost their fourth straight. Duane Washington Jr. scored 14 and Kaleb Wesson had 11.

NO. 22 VILLANOVA 85, XAVIER 75

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phil Booth scored 22 points, Collin Gillespie added 18 and Villanova beat Xavier for its sixth straight win.

Eric Paschall added 17 points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats (14-4, 5-0 Big East), who shot 50 percent from the field and made 15 3-pointers to remain the only unbeaten team in the conference.

Tyrique Jones led Xavier (11-8, 3-3) with 21 points and 12 rebounds while Naji Marshall scored 15.

