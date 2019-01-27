Listen Live Sports

Mathews scores 31 as Lipscomb steamrolls Stetson 88-65

January 27, 2019 6:10 pm
 
DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Garrison Mathews hit five 3-pointers and scored 31 points and Lipscomb cruised to an 88-65 victory over Stetson on Sunday.

Mathews sank 10 of 17 shots, including 5 of 8 from beyond the arc, and added seven rebounds and three assists for the Bisons (16-4, 7-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Mathews, who is sixth on the ASUN’s all-time scoring list with 2,104 points, helped Lipscomb beat the Hatters (4-18, 0-7) for a seventh straight time, including four straight on Stetson’s home floor. Matt Rose buried four 3-pointers and scored 13, while Eli Pepper pitched in with 12 points and seven rebounds.

Lipscomb, off to its best start since the 1999-2000 season, now has won 15 straight conference games which is the second-best streak in the nation behind Gonzaga’s 20-game run. Lipscomb’s win sets up a first-place showdown with Liberty on Tuesday.

Abayomi Iyiola had 12 points and 10 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season for Stetson, while Christiaan Jones scored 10. The Hatters, who trailed 47-24 at halftime, shot just 34 percent from the floor and 24 percent from beyond the arc.

