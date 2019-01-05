Mavericks-76ers, Box

DALLAS (100)

Matthews 7-11 0-0 18, Barnes 2-9 3-4 7, Jordan 4-5 0-0 8, Smith Jr. 1-5 0-0 2, Doncic 4-16 5-10 14, Finney-Smith 2-8 0-0 4, Kleber 3-6 0-0 6, Powell 5-6 3-5 13, Brunson 4-14 4-4 13, Broekhoff 6-8 0-0 15. Totals 38-88 15-23 100.

PHILADELPHIA (106)

Korkmaz 2-8 2-2 7, Bolden 4-8 3-6 11, Embiid 7-17 10-11 25, Simmons 9-17 2-6 20, Redick 8-14 2-3 20, Muscala 2-5 0-0 4, Shamet 3-6 0-0 7, McConnell 2-5 2-4 6, Milton 2-4 1-1 6. Totals 39-84 22-33 106.

Dallas 26 25 19 30—100 Philadelphia 31 28 28 19—106

3-Point Goals_Dallas 9-31 (Matthews 4-7, Broekhoff 3-5, Brunson 1-3, Doncic 1-8, Smith Jr. 0-1, Kleber 0-1, Finney-Smith 0-3, Barnes 0-3), Philadelphia 6-26 (Redick 2-6, Milton 1-2, Embiid 1-3, Shamet 1-4, Korkmaz 1-6, Bolden 0-2, Muscala 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 49 (Brunson 11), Philadelphia 50 (Simmons 14). Assists_Dallas 27 (Brunson 8), Philadelphia 31 (Simmons 11). Total Fouls_Dallas 23, Philadelphia 20. A_20,656 (20,478).

